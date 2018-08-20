Indian Origin Man In Singapore Intensely Trolled for 'Disrespecting' Their Flag

An Indian origin man living in Singapore is allegedly being investigated by authorities for insulting the flag of Singapore.A day before India's 72nd Independence Day, an Indian by the name of Avijit Das Patnaik posted an image on a Facebook group called 'Singapore Indians and Expats' in which a man is seen tearing off the flag of Singapore from his chest and revealing an Indian flag inside.The image was posted with the caption "Phir bhi dil hai..(Hindustani)", roughly translated as "the heart is still ..(Indian)"The image was immediately slammed within the group:However, the trolling soon became xenophobic and hateful in nature. So much so that Patnaik had to shut down his social media profiles and clarify to the media that he was in fact not the creator of the image, and that he had only shared it on social media, meaning no harm to Singaporean national sentiment.Patnaik told The Strait Times that he had been living in Singapore for over a decade andthat he loved the country. However, the trolling continued and by the end, even the organisation that Patnaik works with, DBS Bank had to put out an apology in defnce of Patnaik.Authorities are currently investigating Patnaik under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act, which makes disrespecting the national flag illegal in Singapore.