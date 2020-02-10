Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) tweeted a picture of Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, staff and players sit around a TV and watch young wonder Yashasvi Jaiswal bat.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket
Image credits: @BCCI.

Although the Under 19 squad of Indian cricket team were stunned in the World Cup finals by Bangladesh, they had the whole country cheering for them.

Even the senior men in blue, sitting in New Zealand, were supporting the young players.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) tweeted a picture of Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, staff and players sit around a TV and watch young wonder Yashasvi Jaiswal bat. A-team players like Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja can also be seen in the picture.

The tweet said, “Cheers all the way from New Zealand for the #U19.”

India went into the tie as defending champions and had a close fight before losing by three wickets to Bangladesh. The Bengal tigers won, via Duckworth Lewis method, their maiden World Cup after easily chasing down the target of 170 with 23 balls to spare.

India finished as runners-up for the third time after 2006 and 2016. They have previously won the tournament in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, and remained a favourite this year until the last.

Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored 88 runs against Bangladesh, netting 400 runs in total and becoming the highest-run scorer in the tournament.

The 18-year-old was also adjudged the best player of the tournament. He scored four half-centuries and a ton during the World Cup run and scored a half-century in all but one match in the recently-concluded tournament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram