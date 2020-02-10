Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket

Although the Under 19 squad of Indian cricket team were stunned in the World Cup finals by Bangladesh, they had the whole country cheering for them.

Even the senior men in blue, sitting in New Zealand, were supporting the young players.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) tweeted a picture of Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, staff and players sit around a TV and watch young wonder Yashasvi Jaiswal bat. A-team players like Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja can also be seen in the picture.

The tweet said, “Cheers all the way from New Zealand for the #U19.”

India went into the tie as defending champions and had a close fight before losing by three wickets to Bangladesh. The Bengal tigers won, via Duckworth Lewis method, their maiden World Cup after easily chasing down the target of 170 with 23 balls to spare.

India finished as runners-up for the third time after 2006 and 2016. They have previously won the tournament in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, and remained a favourite this year until the last.

Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored 88 runs against Bangladesh, netting 400 runs in total and becoming the highest-run scorer in the tournament.

The 18-year-old was also adjudged the best player of the tournament. He scored four half-centuries and a ton during the World Cup run and scored a half-century in all but one match in the recently-concluded tournament.

