1-min read

Indian Prodigy Plays Piano at Lightning Speed, Amazes Everyone on 'The World's Best' Show

12-year-old Lydian started by playing Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's 'The Flight of the Bumblebee ' which itself amazed the judges. Then he played it faster, at 208 beats per minute. And then he upped his game, by playing it even faster.

Raka Mukherjee

Updated:February 16, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Indian Prodigy Plays Piano at Lightning Speed, Amazes Everyone on 'The World's Best' Show
12-year-old Lydian started by playing Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's 'The Flight of the Bumblebee ' which itself amazed the judges. Then he played it faster, at 208 beats per minute. And then he upped his game, by playing it even faster.
Learning to play the piano well is a skill people take years to perfect. However, if you happen to watch 12-year-old Lydian Nadhaswaram play, you'll realize that perfection doesn't always take years.

The pre-teen from Chennai, who appeared on the talent show 'The World’s Best' struck the right notes and left the audience in awe with his piano skills.

Nadhaswaram started by playing Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's The Flight of the Bumblebee which itself amazed the judges. Then he played it faster, at 208 beats per minute. And then he upped his game, by playing it even faster at 325 beats per minute.

The Flight of the Bumblebee in itself, is a difficult piece owing to the key patterns and notes, but Nadhaswaram played it at what in piano is the equivalent of playing a Youtube video at "2x" faster speed.

The host of the show, James Corden, posted a video of the performance, saying it was “one of the best things I’ve ever seen live.”




People on the Internet also were as mesmerized by the original audience who saw the performance.













Nadhaswaram may have just blown everyone who watched it away, but this isn't something new for Nadhaswaram. He's actually been doing it for years.

Nadhaswaram is very musically gifted, and his name itself explains it: The Lydian Mode is the first mode of scale in music. Other than the piano, Nadhaswaram also plays the guitar, mrudangam and tabla. He even has his own Youtube channel for showcasing his talent.


You can watch the full performance here on 'The World's Best' here.











