Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Indian Railways Comes to Rescue of Man Who Lost Contact With His Mother on a Delayed Train

The train was running twelve hours late and the man, whose mother was on board, did not even have the PNR number.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 1, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Railways Comes to Rescue of Man Who Lost Contact With His Mother on a Delayed Train
Image for representation only.

Indian Railways is once again winning hearts all over twitter. Their prompt action in helping a son locate his mother who was traveling alone is rather heartwarming. In a series of tweets, the @RailwaySeva handle not only responded to the man’s questions but also helped him get in touch with his mother.

Twitter user Sashwat took to the micro-blogging site when he couldn’t get in touch with his mother. In a tweet Sashwat wrote that his mother was travelling on Ajmer–Sealdah Express which was 12 hours late and tagged Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and Ministry of Railways. He couldn’t contact her and wanted to inquire about her.

@RailwaySeva promptly replied to the tweet in a few minutes, asking him for his mother’s PNR and contact number. However, the Twitter user replied saying he did not know the PNR number.

After Sashwat replied, the handle tweeted back saying: “Matter is being forwarded to the concerned official.” And just moments later, Sashwat posted another tweet, this time thanking the service for their prompt action.

The incident was tweeted by Ministry of Railways as well. “Indian Railways care for its passengers,” tweeted the handle. “A son requested that he is unable to speak to his mother travelling in a train, we promptly reached to his mother and arranged a talk between the two.”

Several people have posted comments about the incident, praising the Indian Railways for their quick action.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram