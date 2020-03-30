Indian Railways Develops Wash Basin that Operates without Touching

Dhanbad In the time of social distancing to combat coronavirus, the Indian Railways has developed a wash basin in which the water tap and the soap dispenser are mechanically operated without touch.

The East Central Railway (ECR) spokesperson said the modified wash basin had been developed by the Barwadih Wagon Care Centre of the Dhanbad Division.

To use the modified basin, a person will have to press the lever by foot and water and soap will be dispensed. "An easy to make and easy to use system has been developed by our innovative staff," the ECR official said and added, it could help contain the Covid-19 spread.

The railway has suspended the passenger, mail and express trains on March 24 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Only freight train services are being run to ensure supply of essential items across the country.

The IR is also making masks, sanitisers, aprons, medical beds, IV stands, stools, modified wash basins and other medical equipment at its production centres.

On Sunday, the number of Covid-19 patients in India reached 979 with 25 deaths across the country.