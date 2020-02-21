Indian Railways Introduces Machines That Give Free Platform Tickets in Exchange for Squats

While technology usually gets the blame for making humans lazier, the Indian Railways ministry seems to have found a way to incentivise fitness by harnessing modern technology.

Inspired from 'squat and ride' machines in Russian railway stations, Indian Railways has introduced similar technology in a railway station in the capital to encourage fitness and exercise.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Union Minister for Railway and Commerce Piyush Goyal shared a video of a 'quat and ride' machine which allows passengers to get a platform ticket for free in exchange for doing squats.

Apparently called the machine has been installed in New Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station. "Saving with fitness too: A unique experiment has been done to encourage fitness at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station," Goyal wrote. He added that such machines are going to be installed across railway stations soon.

Squats are an essential part of core strength-training. They help strengthen and tone muscles in the thighs, buttocks, hips, hamstrings and quads while contribution to core muscular strength.

Similar machines were installed in subway stations in Moscow in 2013, ahead of the Sochi Olympics. Passengers who could complete 30 squats in two minutes were eligible to a free ride on the subway.

The initiative seemed to impress netizens on social media, many of whom lauded the Railway Ministry's efforts to make passengers healthier by incentivising fitness through free platform tickets. A Twitter user took to Twitter and called the machine the "Fit India Squat Machine".

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement in a bid to make Indians healthier and fitter.

"Fitness has always been an integral part of Indian culture. People are nowadays indifferent about their fitness issues. Some decades ago, people would walk around 8 to 10 kilometers every day and do cycling and run regularly. Due to advent of technology physical activity has reduced," Modi said at the event which was held at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on August 26.

Incidentally, it is by harnessing technology that the Railways is trying to make Indians fitter.