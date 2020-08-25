Indian Railways Introduces Rail Bicycles for Easy Track Inspection

Indian Railways has introduced an innovative rail bicycle which will help its staff in daily inspection, monitoring and track repair, ECoR said in a statement here on Tuesday.

These rail bicycles will run on railway tracks at an average speed of 10 kmph.

They have been manufactured in-house by Permanent Way (P-Way) unit of East Coast Railway's Khurda Road division by using damaged rail dolly wheels for balancing the cycle, the statement said. These bicycles move at a maximum speed of 15 kmph and can be easily lifted as they weigh only 30 kg. They can also be dismantled and assembled by one person.

The introduction of the railway bicyles will help track men in inspecting and monitoring the tracks specially during monsoons. The track men are required to carry out their duties at present on foot round the year at all times of the day, the release said.

After a heavy shower, the bridge approach and other vulnerable locations can be easily inspected by the staff in a short span of time with the help of rail bicycle. Unwanted detentions during monsoons can also be avoided by using them.

The railway cycles will be very helpful for patrolling during summers too. The rail bicycles can also be used for patrolling to ensure safety and security in sections of the railway division currently closed to traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.