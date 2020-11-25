Indian Railways Officer Designs Eco-friendly Wedding Cards that Have Seeds to be Sown

An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer named Shashikanth Korravath has used eco-friendly cards as invitations for his wedding which is going to happen soon.

In a Facebook post by the official handle of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, it has been informed that the ITRS officer of batch 2018 invited VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad to his wedding by giving him the eco-friendly card.

The card has seeds in it that can be planted. It has to be torn into pieces and the bits are to be sown in the soil for the seeds to germinate into a plant. While there are three varieties of flower plants in the card, its envelope grows into three vegetable plants.

Sharing the information, the Facebook handle also posted two pictures. In one picture, the police commissioner is being given the card by the ITRS officer. A close up of the invitation card and the envelope can be seen in the second picture.

ITRS officer Shashikanth said that papers cause pollution and depletion of the Earth’s green cover when disposed of. “It is high time now that we embark on an eco-friendly way of living,” he said.

Shashikanth is said to believe in the idea of Mahatama Gandhi which says that you must be the change you wish to see in the world. He is going to get married on November 28 in Shadnagar located near Hyderabad. The officer wanted his marriage to have a green beginning and has also ensured that there is minimal use of plastic during the wedding ceremony.

When Sajjanar met the officer and received the unique wedding card, he was amazed and appreciated his thought process. As per Sajjanar, Shashikanth has become an inspiration and a role model to all bureaucrats. Officer Sajjanar also appealed to others to follow eco-friendly methods in whatever they do in order to reduce environmental pollution.