Indian Railways Show Off Maintained Tracks with Water Test to Demonstrate Smooth, Speedy Travel

The Indian Railways department took to their official Twitter handle and shared another video of water test to showcase the smooth and trouble-free journey on the South-Western railway line. The video shows a glass of water filled to the brim being placed on a surface and a speedometer is kept beside which reads the speed of the train on the tracks. The speedometer reads the speed of the train of around 130 kmph but the water in the glass remains the same and doesn’t spill over the surface.

According to authorities, this shows that trains can operate on the track at speeds above 125 kmph. According to the reports, the train was running between Londa and Miraj. The post shared by Indian Railway reads, “To make travel experience faster and safer for passengers, thorough track maintenance is done round the clock. Another route of South Western Railway between Londa and Miraj is now fit for running trains above speeds of 125Kmph clearing glass full of water challenge in firing colours.”

To make travel experience faster & safer for passengers, thorough track maintenance is done round the clock.Another route of South Western Railway between Londa & Miraj is now fit for running trains above speeds of 125Kmph clearing glass full of water challenge in firing colors pic.twitter.com/Nucn7gUqOc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 10, 2020

As soon as the video has been shared, netizens flooded the internet with their queries and appreciation for the Indian Railways. A user commented, “Great news you have test train running at such high speeds. When will this speed come to usual passenger trains?”

Another user commented, “I want to request Indian railways to make such type of tracks to all the states for the faster journey.”

Earlier, the Indian Railways conducted the same test on Bengaluru to Mysore track. The video has been shared on microblogging site, which reads, “The video is a testimony to our intensive track maintenance carried out by Indian Railways.” The tweet further stated that the journey has become so smooth that not a single drop of water spilt out on surface while the speed of the train was 100 kmph.

The video is a testimony to our intensive track maintenance carried out by Indian Railways :The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water 💧 spilled out of the glass while the train was traveling at high speed between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karanataka. pic.twitter.com/lK9lK4kt99 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 31, 2020

As per the report, the railways had spent six months and Rs 40 crores on the extensive track maintenance project.