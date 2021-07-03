Indian Railways To Install Economy Class AC 3 Tier Coaches In Trains

The Ministry of Railways is preparing economy class AC 3 tier coaches in various coach factories. As soon as the coaches are ready, those will be fitted in the respective trains. According to Railway Board officials, the maximum numbers of coaches are being manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The Ministry of Railways will provide AC services to passengers at a cut-price deal. For this purpose, the Indian Railways is preparing economy AC 3-tier coaches. These coaches will be similar to normal AC 3 Tier coaches.

Under this scheme, some coaches have already been prepared. The final target has been set at 806 coaches for the current financial year 2021-22.

344 coaches are being manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), 177 in the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and 285 in the Modern Coach Factory (MCF). According to a board official, all coaches will be fitted in trains before the end of the financial year in March 2021. Apart from this, more economy AC coaches will be made after the board gives the nod.

These facilities in these coaches will include personal light for reading, AC vents, USB point, mobile charging point, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and special type of snack table among others. Apart from this, foot operating tabs have been installed in the toilet.

