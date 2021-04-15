Indian Rapunzel Who Held Guinness Record for World’s Longest Hair Chops it off After 12 Years

Nilanshi Patel, hailing from Modasa in Gujarat had been the proud record-holder of longest hair on a teenager since 2018. At 16, Nilanshi’s hair measured 170.5 cm (5 ft 7 in). And then last July, prior to her turning 18, Nilanshi measured her hair yet another time and it had reached an impressive 200cm or 6ft 6.7 inches and she went on to secure the Guinness World Records’ title of the longest hair ever on a teenager. Nilanshi, who had a bad experience with hairdressers when she was 6 years old made her decide never to cut her locks and since then she had let it grow long. She maintained the decision for 12 years and let her hair grow which ultimately secured her the Guinness world records spot.

Locally known as the ‘real-life Rapunzel’, Nilanshi has often considered her hair her “lucky charm". But after maintaining the long locks for more than a decade, Nilanshi decided to cut off her hair. But the teenager wished to do something purposeful even if she was going to cut her hair.

“My hair gave me a lot - because of my hair I am known as the ‘real life Rapunzel’… now it’s time to give it something back," Nilanshi said.

Nilanshi thought of three options to do with her long locks-auctioning it off, donating it to charity or donating it to a museum. In the end, a discussion with her mother Kaminiben helped her decide that she wanted her hair to be an inspiration for people and thus she planned to donate it to a museum. Kaminiben also decided to donate her own hair to charity.

For Nilanshi, cutting her gorgeous long locks was an emotional yet life changing moment because she believed the hair was an integral part of her identity for so long, it felt somehow surreal to part with it.

“I’m so excited and a little bit nervous because I don’t know how I’m looking in the new hairstyle… so let’s see what happens, but I hope it’s going to be amazing," Nilanshi had told just before doing away with her long hair.

Although we adored her long hair, Nilanshi looked equally amazing with her new short hair look. As we say, beauty is on the inside.

