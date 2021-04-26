'Indian Rapunzel' with World's Longest Hair Donates it to Ripley’s Museum to Inspire Teens

India’s Nilanshi Patel, who held the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager, recently chopped her hair. The Gujarat-based teenager, often dubbed as real-life Rapunzel, has previously held three other records for the length of her hair. Now, Patel decided to cut off her tresses after growing them for 12 years and has donated them to a museum.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Patel has been growing her hair since she was six years old and a bad haircut at a salon prompted her to register in the prestigious record book for the longest hair on a teenager. Patel said, “I had set the Guinness World Record for the longest hair ever on a teenager right before my eighteenth birthday last year."

While she took some time to decide what she was going to do with her hair. She had three options — auctioning them away, donating it to charity or donating it to a museum.The teenager’s mother Kaminiben suggested she donate them to a museum because her record-breaking locks will be inspiring. The teenager’s locks will now be displayed at the famous Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Hollywood museum, and the Guinness World Records Museum in the United States.

Following her daughter’s footsteps, Patel’s mother told her that she would donate her own hair for cancer patients, the report further cited.

After her first haircut in 12 years, Patel said her hair care routine will certainly be less time consuming now. “Earlier it would take me 30 minutes to wash and an hour to comb my hair,” she said.

Patel, who is pursuing first year of engineering degree at IIT Gandhinagar, saidshe kissed her goodbye when the first lock was cut. Post some styling, she’s delighted with her new look. However, her mother missed her daughter’s long tresses.

