Indian Restaurant 'Gandhi Mahal' Burnt Down, But Owner Just Wants Justice for George Floyd

Amid strong protests on Thursday night over the death of George Floyd in Minneopolis, popular Indian restaurant, the Gandhi Mahal, was set ablaze.

The restaurant, which has been Hafsa Islam's family's work for ages, in South Minneapolis was burnt down early Friday morning by protesters.

In an official Facebook post by the Mahal restaurant, Hafsa said, even though it saddens her to see the restaurant been set on fire and damaged, she heard her father say over the phone, "Let the buildings burn. Justice needs to be served. Put those officers in jail.”

Hailing her neighbours, who "did their best and stood guard to protect the restaurant", she further stated that the family would not lose hope as they'll "rebuild" and "recover".

Hafza, who is 18-year-old and has been an immigrant from Bangladesh, has always been a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Pouring out support for the protesters, Hafsa also expressed that "Gandhi Mahal may have felt the burns last night, but the fiery drive to help, protect and stand with our community will never die!"

The Facebook post was shared on Twitter by journalist, Christiane Cordero, who said, "Powerful words from the family that owns Gandhi Mahal, hours after the restaurant burned down."





The protest over the death of Floyd by the white police, who used a knee chokehold, has been aggressive. While the Minneapolis police continued to launch rubber bullets and gas canisters at the crowd, a CNN reporter Omar Jimenez too was arrested while live on air.

“We have got to ensure that there is a safe spot for journalism to tell this story,” said governor, Tim Walz.