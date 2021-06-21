Indian Restaurant Waiter in the UK Heroically Saves Customer from Choking with Quick Thinking

A waiter from an Indian restaurant in North Wales is being lauded on social media after a video went viral where he can be seen saving a customer from choking on some food. The incident happened at Bangor Tandoori in North Wales. 19-year-old Jake Snelling was eating with some friends when suddenly he couldn’t breathe. As his eyes went red, 24-year-old Sheikh Rifat came to his rescue and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre in an attempt to unblock Snelling’s airways.

It can be seen in the footage that Rifat had to repeatedly perform the emergency medical procedure until Snelling coughed out the food from his mouth. Also known as abdominal thrust, the Heimlich manoeuvre is a common first-aid procedure to help a person who is choking. The process involves the helper using his or her hands to exert pressure on the bottom of the diaphragm of the person choking.

Snelling then confirmed that the food is out and started taking deep breaths leaning against the chair. Soon, all the people at the restaurant start giving Rifat a round of applause. As the footage went viral, netizens praised Rifat for his quick thinking and smart action.

According to Times Now, Rifat, a university student, was praised by local police and even received a certificate of appreciation from the North Wales Police.

The police department said in a statement, “Rifat received a presentation from a number of guests attending a ceremony at Bangor. He was thanked for his heroic actions after he recently helped a man who was choking, therefore saving his life. We were privileged to be invited to thank Rifat and congratulate him on his first aid skills."

It added, “It is hoped that he will one day join North Wales Police and be part of the policing team in Bangor. We wish him well with his application."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here