Indian Restaurant's Gaffe on Leaflet in London Reminds Us Why Punctuations are Important

An Indian restaurant in London has learnt the perils of not using punctuation properly in a rather embarrassing manner. A punctuation error on a flyer for an Indian-themed restaurant in Beckton, South East London has led to a hilarious chain of reactions on social media, reported The Sun.

The restaurant, named what we can safely assume is Anu's Kitchen recently made leaflets and these featured on the food delivery site Foodhub. The error, caused due to the lack of a punctuation in the spelling, caused the name of the food joint to read as Anus Kitchen.

The gaffe was spotted by Facebook user Paul Brook from Shaw, Oldham who then took to the social media platform to share the embarrassing blunder, "Why punctuation is important."

The advert reads: "Anus Kitchen is now available on foodhub.co.uk. Get 15% off when you order directly @ anuskitchen.co.uk."

The lack of an apostrophe after the name 'Anu' caused huge social media trolling for the restaurant. Users on Twitter also shared the photo a number of times.

One person joked: "Does excellent rump steak" while another person wrote," No amount of punctuation is going to make that right."

Someone else added, "Their Shiitake mushroom surprise is interesting."

One user named Kerrie Morris, reportedly clarified that she too had seen a photo of a similar gaffe at the local restaurant in her area. "Omg. We had an Anus Kitchen near me, for a few weeks until they realised." She also posted the image of the food joint near her place, leading to a few more chuckles. She said that later on the owners added a photo of a chili to creatively cover up the embarrassing mistake.

Restaurants have often come up with hilarious names to attract crowds but this is perhaps one of those rare incidents when such a gaffe has caused trolling on social media.

Food delivery company Zomato, who once earlier asked for creative names of the restaurants that desis came across on Indian streets, saw its followers springing into action who posted hilarious photos of the names of many such eating joints as 'Ram Bharose' restaurant, 'Faltu Snacks Centre', Naidu 'Dumb' Biryani corner to 'Potty's Restaurants.