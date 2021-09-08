Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal have sequenced the genome of Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia), a plant with medicinal properties, for the first time in the world.

The usage of Giloy is recommended under Ayurveda practice by the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in prophylactic care as well as therapeutic applications for all symptomatic or asymptomatic patients infected with Covid-19.

The research team was led by Dr. Vineet K Sharma who is an Associate Professor at Department of Biological Sciences in the institute. The research has been published in the international preprint server for biology ‘bioRxiv’.

Elaborating the highlights of this research, Dr. Vineet K Sharma said, “Giloy has anti-microbial activity and is used in treating skin diseases, urinary tract infection and dental plaque, among others. It is also found to reduce the clinical symptoms in HIV-positive patients and its antioxidant activity has anti-cancer and chemo-protective properties. Giloy extracts are found to be potential candidates in treating various cancers like brain tumour, breast cancer, and oral cancer as well.”

The availability of Giloy genome will help in bridging the missing link between its genomic and medicinal properties. This research was undertaken by MetaBioSys Group, which focuses on the Indian microbiome including gut, scalp, skin microbiomes in healthy and diseased individuals.

It is to be noted here that the usage of Giloy for to treat Covid-19 came under the scanner recently after a study published by Journal of Clinical And Experimental Hepatology found that the plant might cause damage to liver.

The findings were later refuted by AYUSH ministry in a statement. It said: “The Ministry of Ayush has noticed a media report based on a study published in Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, a peer reviewed journal of the Indian National Association for the study of the liver. This study mentions that use of herb TinosporaCordifolia (TC), commonly known as Giloy or Guduchi, resulted in liver failure in six patients in Mumbai. The Ministry feels that the authors of the study failed in placing all needful details of the cases in a systematic format. Apart from this, relating Giloy or TC to liver damage would be misleading and disastrous to the Traditional Medicine system of India as herb Guduchi or Giloy has been used in Ayurveda since long. The efficacy of TC in managing various disorders is well established."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here