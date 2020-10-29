Indian Selectors Brutally Trolled as Suryakumar Yadav's Omission from Australia Tour Irks Cricket Fans

Cricket fans are raving about Suryakumar Yadav and deservedly so. Despite three back-to-back excellent IPL seasons and prolific run in domestic cricket, 30-year-old Yadav has been omitted from the Indian squads for the Australia tour, which has caused a considerable amount of outrage on social media.

The voices of fans and cricketers only amplified further after Yadav showed a stunning display with the bat, scoring a free-flowing 79* for Mumbai Indians, chasing down Royal Challengers Bangalore's target of 165.

Yadav smashed 10 boundaries and 3 sixes, reminding everyone how good an asset he has been for the Mumbai Indians franchise.

The fact that he gave a silent treatment to Virat Kohli during the match when the RCB skipper was trying to get under the skin of the batsman, made him a hero on social media.

As soon as Yadav hit the winning runs for his team, getting MI over the finishing line with 5 deliveries to spare, Twitterati turned their attention towards the selectors for missing out on the talent while choosing the squad flying to Australia.

Almost instantly, microblogging site was flooded with memes and jibes-- all aimed at BCCI and the selectors.

Suryakumar Yadav has beaten RCB, Kohli and the selectors single-handedly!!! #MIvRCB — Manya (@CSKian716) October 28, 2020

SuryaKumar Yadav Not Select In #IND V/S #AUS Tour After His Continue Consistent Performance 🙂Everyone To Selectors pic.twitter.com/2FhEKumkwB — Yuvraj ™ (@SRkian_Avenger) October 28, 2020

I just wish u were the coach of Indian team during the series where i scored 💯 .. Your message like this would have surely helped my international career. Seeing this tweet of urs #Surya will be happy 👍 https://t.co/9vvVSkiBtT — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 28, 2020

Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play😉.. well played @mipaltan @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 28, 2020

Surya Kumar Yadav should’ve been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series. #MI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 28, 2020

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

This IPL edition, he has averaged over 40 with the bat in 12 games. And if that knock was not enough, Kumar ensured that his reaction post the victory was seen clearly. After hitting the winning runs - an authoritative drive for four off Mohammed Siraj - Kumar gestured to the dressing room asking, if he did alright; followed by another gesture, which one would assume meant he's handled the situation.