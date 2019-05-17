English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Shop Owner Gives Food to US Teen Who Was Caught Shoplifting in 7-Eleven
The incident was reported on Facebook by a customer who was present at the scene. The post has received more than 9,200 reactions and close to 3,000 shares.
Image for representation | Image credit: Reuters
Loading...
An Indian shop owner in Ohio, is being lauded for helping out a hungry teen who had been caught shoplifting.
The incident occurred in Toledao, Ohio, when an Indian-origin man named Jay Singh, who is the owner of a 7-Eleven outlet, caught a young teen shoplifting from his store.
The shop owner, who was in his back office, was alerted by a store employee. Upon checking the CCTV footage, it became evident that the boy had been stealing food items.
In such a scenario, people are generally expected to alert the police, but what Singh did was a complete surprise. He came out of the back office to find the teen paying for some of the items. He asked the boy to empty his pockets. The boy only took out one of the articles. On this, Singh threatened him to call the police if he doesn’t empty out his pockets.
While Singh instructed an employee to call 911, he asked the young boy about the reason for stealing the food items. But when the teenager told him that he stole the items because he and his younger brother were hungry, Singh asked his employee to hang up the phone. Instead, he offered to feed the boy instead.
Singh told the boy that stealing junk food like gums and candies won’t help him get away from hunger and instead offered him some real food. He said he did not want to spoil the life of a young boy who was trying to feed himself and his family.
The incident was reported on Facebook by another customer who was present at the scene. The post has received more than 9,200 reactions and close to 3,000 shares.
The incident occurred in Toledao, Ohio, when an Indian-origin man named Jay Singh, who is the owner of a 7-Eleven outlet, caught a young teen shoplifting from his store.
The shop owner, who was in his back office, was alerted by a store employee. Upon checking the CCTV footage, it became evident that the boy had been stealing food items.
In such a scenario, people are generally expected to alert the police, but what Singh did was a complete surprise. He came out of the back office to find the teen paying for some of the items. He asked the boy to empty his pockets. The boy only took out one of the articles. On this, Singh threatened him to call the police if he doesn’t empty out his pockets.
While Singh instructed an employee to call 911, he asked the young boy about the reason for stealing the food items. But when the teenager told him that he stole the items because he and his younger brother were hungry, Singh asked his employee to hang up the phone. Instead, he offered to feed the boy instead.
Singh told the boy that stealing junk food like gums and candies won’t help him get away from hunger and instead offered him some real food. He said he did not want to spoil the life of a young boy who was trying to feed himself and his family.
The incident was reported on Facebook by another customer who was present at the scene. The post has received more than 9,200 reactions and close to 3,000 shares.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taiwan Becomes First State to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage in Asia
- Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy
- New Mahindra Bolero Spied with Updated Safety Features
- From Cannes Red Carpet to Her Instagram Account, Deepika Padukone is a Real-life Queen
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results