1-min read

Indian Shop Owner Gives Food to US Teen Who Was Caught Shoplifting in 7-Eleven

The incident was reported on Facebook by a customer who was present at the scene. The post has received more than 9,200 reactions and close to 3,000 shares.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
Image for representation | Image credit: Reuters
Image for representation | Image credit: Reuters
An Indian shop owner  in Ohio,  is being lauded for helping out a hungry teen who had been caught shoplifting.

The incident occurred in Toledao, Ohio, when an Indian-origin man named Jay Singh, who is the owner of a 7-Eleven outlet, caught a young teen shoplifting from his store.

The shop owner, who was in his back office, was alerted by a store employee. Upon checking the CCTV footage, it became evident that the boy had been stealing food items.

In such a scenario, people are generally expected to alert the police, but what Singh did was a complete surprise. He came out of the back office to find the teen paying for some of the items. He asked the boy to empty his pockets. The boy only took out one of the articles. On this, Singh threatened him to call the police if he doesn’t empty out his pockets.

While Singh instructed an employee to call 911, he asked the young boy about the reason for stealing the food items. But when the teenager told him that he stole the items because he and his younger brother were hungry, Singh asked his employee to hang up the phone. Instead, he offered to feed the boy instead.

Singh told the boy that stealing junk food like gums and candies won’t help him get away from hunger and instead offered him some real food. He said he did not want to spoil the life of a young boy who was trying to feed himself and his family.

The incident was reported on Facebook by another customer who was present at the scene. The post has received more than 9,200 reactions and close to 3,000 shares.


