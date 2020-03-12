Indian Social Media Seems to be More Concerned About IPL 2020 than Coronavirus

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is supposed to start from March 29 with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, as fears concerning Coronavirus escalate in India, cricket fans are scared that IPL may get cancelled this year.

The World Health Organization has called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic with the number of confirmed cases around the world crossing 124,000. In India, the number has risen to an alarming 60. On Wednesday, India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

And yes, that also means that no foreign players will be available to play in India till April. So where does that leave IPL?

That is exactly what Indian social media is wondering. Twitter has been bombarded with tweets and posts by cricket fans who do not want the BCCI to cancel or postpone the series at any cost. Die-hard cricket fans have gone so far as to say that "life isn't worth living if IPL gets cancelled due to coronavirus."

As of now, the fate of the IPL itself will be decided on March 14 at the event's Governing Council meeting in Mumbai.