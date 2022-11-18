Indian Stand-up Comedian Gets Flak Over Routine Criticising Her Mother's Choice in Men

Stand-up comedy has become a known mode of entertainment these days. People usually resort to watching stand-up comedy videos in their free time. There are also people who go to places to watch these sets live. In another similar incident, a video which is going viral shows a female stand-up comedian Shashi Dhiman performing. Twitter user who goes by the name Byomkesh has uploaded a part of her set. The complete video has been uploaded on YouTube by the title, “Dating and Indian Parents."

The small video has become problematic and a reason of concern for many. In the video, she can be seen criticising her mother’s choice in men. “I will never marry as per my mom’s wishes because I see my dad every day. She has such a bad choice," the woman says. Here is the entire video. You can see the specified part at 3:35.

Since uploaded, the video on Twitter has managed to gather over 525K views. “Hahahah.. Sarcasm humour ke naam pe kuch bhi," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Blatant badtamtezi, Thursday stand Up comedians think they can say anything about anybody under the guise of dark humour." Here are a few reactions:

That tells us where she got her looks from. Mistery solved.— MK (@KhodifadMausam) November 17, 2022

Someone should share this clip with her father. Let him also see what a brilliant performer his daughter has become. Sick….— Author Rahul Tushar (@rahul_thats_you) November 17, 2022

yeh kaisa comedy hai yaar— Niladri Mishra (@NiladriMishra2) November 17, 2022

Disgusting stuff Comedy ke nam p kuch bhi— Digital.Abhishek (@abhishek_das_01) November 17, 2022

Stand up comedy stoopes to new low everyday— kushal gaddhyan (@kushalgaddhyan) November 17, 2022

