Indian Stars Are Finally Breaking Their Silence on Jamia Milia Protests Against CAA

Four public buses and two police vehicles were torched in New Friends Colony near Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday during a protest organised by the students against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) that was passed last week. This snowballed into violent clashes between the police and the protesters, where the former allegedly used batons and tear gas in order to disperse the crowd.

Visuals of bloody university washrooms and footage of injured students have taken over social media, albeit, the police denies using force or bullets in order to curb the protests. As the city plunged deeper into chaos, at least fifty students were detained by the police overnight who were subsequently released in the wee hours of the morning on Monday. Many of the students, as visuals demonstrate, were injured and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Amid the cacophony that has engulfed the national capital, voices of resistance continued to echo through the night. However, when it came to the film fraternity-- who often speak up on various issues in the country-- there was a dead silence.

A few celebrities did speak up. From Konkona Sen Sharma to Swara Bhasker, these celebs weren't afraid to speak their mind:

Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 15, 2019

When no one has the answers, students do. Look at history worldwide. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 15, 2019

No power can be allowed to divide us. There is no India without the diversity and plurality of identities, cultures, languages, religions and faiths. Being a citizen of India means to embrace and take pride in the diversity that makes us who we are. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 15, 2019

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?@RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/6l5ky5zbNt — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 15, 2019

These two are not Krishna and Arjuna. They are Shakuni and Duryodhana. Stop attacking #universities! Stop assaulting #students! #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 16, 2019

What can peaceful demonstrators do if peaceful demonstrations are infiltrated by elements who want to ignite violence? https://t.co/EB2V5lm2Kr — Voice Of Ram (@VORdotcom) December 16, 2019

If this voice and plea doesn’t shatter your inner demons. I don’t know what will. Is the end here? Or can we still save ourselves. Where is the Prime Minister? The silence is deafening. https://t.co/aVhwO2RnqC — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 16, 2019

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

Disproportionate violence has been unleashed on students in Delhi. Why? To derail the pre-election conversation from Economy, Health, Womens Safety, Water, Power & make it one of hatred/religion. Answer this: Who controls the Delhi Police? Many answers will appear. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 16, 2019

This is heartbreaking... In which civilized country is this normal ? Why such excessive force ? Who tear gases students studying inside a library? Nothing justifies this. https://t.co/fK2kX17Qqg — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2019

Even Chetan Bhagat, who rarely speaks up against the ruling government, made his stance clear this time:

Crashing the economy. Making jobs vanish. Shutting down Internet. Sending police in libraries. The youth may have patience, but don’t test the limits of it. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 16, 2019

Comedians Aditi Mittal and Kaneez Surka too have condemned atrocities against students:

This is INDIA now? https://t.co/wlYPSQNYM2 — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) December 16, 2019

Comedian and actor Vir Das has voiced the dominant sentiment prevalent in the country about internet and communication lines being clamped in different parts of India.

Dear Govt, If you're looking for non-violent discourse and debate...quit shutting down the internet. Last i checked, it was more thinking and talking...less bleeding. Young people can't set the internet on fire and you can't lathi charge the internet. What say? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 16, 2019

While we support any students or anyone fighting for their rights peacefully.....Peacefully..... Let's condemn any politicians or policemen trying to take them away. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 16, 2019

With more and more voices lending their support to the movement, students from around the country have organised peaceful protests in Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai on Monday as an expression of solidarity, their combined strength and their refusal to give in to oppression.

