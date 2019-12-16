Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Indian Stars Are Finally Breaking Their Silence on Jamia Milia Protests Against CAA

Four public buses and two police vehicles were torched in New Friends Colony near Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday during a protest organised by the students against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) that was passed last week.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Indian Stars Are Finally Breaking Their Silence on Jamia Milia Protests Against CAA


Four public buses and two police vehicles were torched in New Friends Colony near Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday during a protest organised by the students against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) that was passed last week. This snowballed into violent clashes between the police and the protesters, where the former allegedly used batons and tear gas in order to disperse the crowd.

Visuals of bloody university washrooms and footage of injured students have taken over social media, albeit, the police denies using force or bullets in order to curb the protests. As the city plunged deeper into chaos, at least fifty students were detained by the police overnight who were subsequently released in the wee hours of the morning on Monday. Many of the students, as visuals demonstrate, were injured and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Amid the cacophony that has engulfed the national capital, voices of resistance continued to echo through the night. However, when it came to the film fraternity-- who often speak up on various issues in the country-- there was a dead silence.

A few celebrities did speak up. From Konkona Sen Sharma to Swara Bhasker, these celebs weren't afraid to speak their mind:

 

 

 

Even Chetan Bhagat, who rarely speaks up against the ruling government, made his stance clear this time:

Comedians Aditi Mittal and Kaneez Surka too have condemned atrocities against students:

Comedian and actor Vir Das has voiced the dominant sentiment prevalent in the country about internet and communication lines being clamped in different parts of India.

With more and more voices lending their support to the movement, students from around the country have organised peaceful protests in Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai on Monday as an expression of solidarity, their combined strength and their refusal to give in to oppression.

