Indian Start-up Announces 'Right to Nap', Employees Could Snooze for 30 Minutes at Work

A Bengaluru-based start-up is allowing its employees to nap for up to 30 minutes at work. Wakefit, headquartered in Bengaluru, announced the “right to nap" on Twitter. As per their statement, all employees would have the right to nap from 2 pm to 2:30 pm everyday. The calendars of the employees will be blocked during this time, designated as “Official Nap Time". What’s more, the company is also working towards coming up with “cozy nap pods" and “quiet rooms" within the office to provide a “perfect nap environment" for the employees.

WakeFit also shared a screengrab of the internal email sent by co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, which talks about doing justice to a “crucial aspect of rest- the afternoon nap". The mail cites NASA and Harvard studies which indicate that naps improve performance and also prevent burnout.

Wakefit - a Bengaluru based home solutions company, has made naps official during work hours 😮 This obviously cannot go right with every profession but it’s so cool. #Wakefit #Nap #PowerNap pic.twitter.com/iCJM4jhNoO— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 4, 2022

“Chaitanya Ramalingegowda Man trust me you gonna remodel the entire process of how corporate culture works, it would be a gamechanger decision and first of its kind…kudos to the entire management team who broke the barrier and took this decision. Its more like one of its kind. More to go," a LinkedIn user wrote. “This half an hour NAP converts one day into two quality working sessions. You people are going to set new trends in market. Keep it up," wrote another.

In 2019, Wakefit offered a few interns Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. Wakefit.co announced the internship programme called the ‘Wakefit Sleep Internship’, where selected candidates were required to sleep nine hours every night for 100 days. The selected candidates would sleep on the company’s mattress, get a sophisticated fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from experts. “As a sleep solutions company, our biggest motivation is to inspire people to sleep better. As we continue to live life in the fast lane, sleep is unfortunately becoming a common casualty, adversely affecting our health, productivity and quality of life," Ramalingegowda was quoted as saying by bestmediainfo.com.

