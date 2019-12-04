Indian Students Singing 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons During School Assembly Leaves Band Amused

In a video shared by Twitter user @HaramiParindey, the children at a school in India can be seen singing Believer, a song by the band Imagine Dragons.

He shared the video with the caption, “Hey @Imaginedragons - schools in India are singing Believer in morning assembly.”

Shared on December 2, the video has gone viral, receiving 142k views.

Hey @Imaginedragons - schools in India are singing Believer in morning assembly. pic.twitter.com/g0Vp0xMeWy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 2, 2019

If that is not surprising, that video has also received a retweet from the band itself. Yes, Imagine Dragons took to their official Twitter handle to share the video. They retweeted it with the caption, “love this.”

In fact, the lead vocalist and only remaining original member of the pop rock band Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds also replied on the original video. He wrote, “So beautiful. Thank you for sharing this.”

so beautiful. thank you for sharing this. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 3, 2019

The video must have sure given some inspiration to Indian schools, to switch to a better way to make students start their day.

Imagine Dragons is an American pop rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada. They have released some of the popular scores, including Radioactive, Demons, Gold, Shots and others.

