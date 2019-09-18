Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Subjected to Racial Slur by Woman in Hijab in London Bus

In the video, horrified passengers including children look on as the woman went on with her rant while her mother is seen restraining her daughter.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 18, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Image for representation only.
A woman sporting a headscarf targeted an Indian man with racial slur in a crowded bus in West London.

The incident happened last week on the 195 bus from Romney Road in Brentford and the racial rant and a video of the abusive rant has now gone viral with many of social media condemning the woman’s behavior.

According to a Twitter user, who uploaded the clip, the fight erupted after the young girl’s mother had an argument with the bus driver – in which she told the driver that the bus was overcrowded and that he was letting too many people on the vehicle.

According to the witness, an ‘Indian’ male passenger in his twenties became annoyed with the disruption caused to the bus journey, reported the Sun.

When the Indian tried to intervene, the woman in the headscarf threatened to him and screamed "You smell of curry".

In the video, horrified passengers including children look on as the woman went on with her rant while her mother is seen restraining her daughter as she screams “No let me hit.”

The man can be heard taunting her, telling her that the bus passengers agree with him: “Oh everyone’s on my side”.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

