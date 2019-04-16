English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Teams from Mumbai, Ghaziabad and Punjab Win at NASA's Rover Challenge
Three Indian student teams from universities in Ghaziabad, Mumbai and Punjab win awards at NASA's Human Exploration Rover Challenge.
Image Credits: Twitter.
Loading...
Three Indian student teams won awards in NASA's annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge at the US Space and Rocket Centre in Huntsville, Alabama.
The team from KIET Group of Institutions in Ghaziabad won the "AIAA Neil Armstrong Best Design Award" in the college/university division, NASA said in a statement late Sunday.
The Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering from Mumbai won the "Frank Joe Sexton Memorial Pit Crew Award" in the college/university division.
The Mukesh Patel school also won the System Safety Challenge Award at the competition hosted by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville and held at the US Space and Rocket Centre.
Lovely Professional University from Phagwara, Punjab, won the STEM Engagement Award.
The International Space Education Institute of Leipzig, Germany, won first place in the high school division with 91 points and the University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez - Team 1 won the college/university division with 101 points.
NASA astronaut and two-time spaceflight veteran Sunita "Suni" Williams also interacted with teams and participating in the activities.
"The creativity, skill and resourcefulness demonstrated each year on the rover course are the very traits that paved our path to the Moon in 1969, and the ones that will continue to carry NASA forward to the Moon again in 2024," said Bob Musgrove, Acting Manager of the Office of STEM Engagement at Marshall.
Nearly 100 teams took part in the competition, hailing from 23 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as a record number of countries, including Bangladesh, Germany, India, Mexico, Morocco and Peru.
The competition challenges high school and college teams to design, build and test human-powered roving vehicles inspired by the Apollo lunar missions and future exploration missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.
The team from KIET Group of Institutions in Ghaziabad won the "AIAA Neil Armstrong Best Design Award" in the college/university division, NASA said in a statement late Sunday.
We’re excited to have Astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams with us at #RoverChallenge today! pic.twitter.com/wJZp7zQ3PF
— NASA Rover Challenge (@RoverChallenge) April 13, 2019
The Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering from Mumbai won the "Frank Joe Sexton Memorial Pit Crew Award" in the college/university division.
The Mukesh Patel school also won the System Safety Challenge Award at the competition hosted by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville and held at the US Space and Rocket Centre.
Lovely Professional University from Phagwara, Punjab, won the STEM Engagement Award.
The International Space Education Institute of Leipzig, Germany, won first place in the high school division with 91 points and the University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez - Team 1 won the college/university division with 101 points.
NASA astronaut and two-time spaceflight veteran Sunita "Suni" Williams also interacted with teams and participating in the activities.
We’re excited to have Astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams with us at #RoverChallenge today! pic.twitter.com/wJZp7zQ3PF
— NASA Rover Challenge (@RoverChallenge) April 13, 2019
"The creativity, skill and resourcefulness demonstrated each year on the rover course are the very traits that paved our path to the Moon in 1969, and the ones that will continue to carry NASA forward to the Moon again in 2024," said Bob Musgrove, Acting Manager of the Office of STEM Engagement at Marshall.
Nearly 100 teams took part in the competition, hailing from 23 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as a record number of countries, including Bangladesh, Germany, India, Mexico, Morocco and Peru.
The competition challenges high school and college teams to design, build and test human-powered roving vehicles inspired by the Apollo lunar missions and future exploration missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why 45,000 Fans of Late Singer Chris Cornell Want the Black Hole Named After Him
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hafeez in Contention for World Cup Squad After Clearing Fitness Test
- Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella
- TikTok Ban: Government Asks Apple and Google to Take Down TikTok From App Stores
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results