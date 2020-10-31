Indian Teenager Skates Blindfolded for 400 Metres in Less Than 1 Minute, Sets Guiness World Record

A 14-year-old Indian girl named Ojal Sunil Nalavadi bagged the Guinness World Record title for the fastest female skater to cover 400 meters in 51.25 seconds while being blindfolded leaving everyone surprised. Ojal was awarded a Guinness certificate after officials verified her stunt to be the fastest journey on roller skates blindfolded (female) on Thursday morning in Hubballi.

She was given a goal of 60 seconds by Guinness officials and she made it in 51-seconds on her third and final attempt. The video of the girl performing the same has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records which reads, “Fastest 400 m on roller skates blindfolded (female) ⏱️ 51.25 sec by Ojal Sunil Nalavadi 🇮🇳#gwrday #rollerskating”.

Ever since the video has been shared, it has garnered over 28,000 views and tons of reactions leaving the netizens overwhelmed. The netizens are pouring in comments and praising the girl. A user wrote, “India has to have the world record for the country with the most world record holders”. Another user commented, “She did it without knee pads ️”. Some other user wrote, “Well done congrats”. Another user pointed out, “Proudindian”.

The girl also holds titles in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Earlier a man named Zoravar Singh who hails from Delhi set the Guinness World Record with 147 skips on roller skates, in just thirty seconds. He set a new world record for most skips on roller/inline skates in 30 seconds - in February 2020. According to the official Guinness World Records, the man suffered a slipped disc while training for discus thrower and was asked to rest for several weeks. He started skipping to maintain physical fitness which got him interested in competitive jump rope. He also participated in World Jump Rope Championships where he came across several athletes who had set world records of their own and got inspired to set a new record in jump rope.