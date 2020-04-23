BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Indian TikTok Stars Are Now Personifying COVID-19 in This New Bizzare Trend

Image credits: TikTok.

COVID-19, as TikTok stars answer questions based on how the virus tally looks across the globe.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
If Indians on TikTok burning potatoes and singing 'Ja Corona Ja' wasn't strange enough, there's a new trend plaguing Indian TikTok right now.

As most Indians stay home due to the nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 3, TikTok content creators are coming up with different ways of making their content more relatable.

In this new TikTok trend, they've literally become Coronavirus.

In an original sound by TikTok creator Shivam Malik, the personified Coronavirus gives an interview in a Q&A format to the questioner.

It answers the questions in the following manner, basing its answers on how the virus tally looks across the globe.

Name: Corona

Surname: Virus

Nickname: Covid

Age: 19

Mother's Name: China

Current boyfriend: USA

Ex: Italy, Iran, Spain

Crush: India


@the_helpinghand

Aaj ka naya gyaan. ##thehelpinghand ##edutok ##lol 😂

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik

Soon, the sound went viral as creators with over millions of followers started using the sound and recreating the personification of the 'virus' using an alien emoji effect.

@sachin_gupta079

Corona ka interview ☹️ ##biharwala ##teampaglait ##sachuuworld ##fbg

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik

@mohak.narang

Corona ka interview .😱 ##Foryoupage ##trending ##foryou ##comedyindia ##15svines ##viralme

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik

@baraiyaom

Corna interview 😂 wait till the end 😂 ##stayathome ##lockdown ##foryourpage ##tiktok ##foryou @tiktok_india @tiktok

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik


@sameeksha_sud

Ohh bhai, maro mujhe maro.... 😂 ##teentigada ##samkesitare

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik

@bhavin_333

Corona ka interview 😂 Find my mistake in this video 👅 ##teentigada ##bhavsena ##foryoupage ##foryou

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik

@tarun_kinra

Corona ka interview 😂❤️ ##coronainterview ##foryoupage ##foryou ##trending ##tiktokindia

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik


@gauravarora_5

Corona ka interview kesa laga 😂##madgang ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryou ##gharbaithoindia Insta-gauravarora_5

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik

@ask_adlakha

Corona ka interview kaisa laga 😂 ##trending ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryou ##gharbaithoindia ##adlakhafamily ##funny ##comedy Insta-kashviadlakha

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik


@imkavy

Corona Virus ka Bio! Kuch puchna ho toh comment kare. ##imkavy ##foryou

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik

@vishalpandey_21

Interviewing corona😂 ##teentigada ##vishalians ##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - Shivam Malik

While we get how this is a great way to spread awareness and details about the virus to people who don't have access to the news, we're still confused on why anyone would want to 'personify' the new novel coronavirus which has left over 26 lakh people infected worldwide.

