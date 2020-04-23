Indian TikTok Stars Are Now Personifying COVID-19 in This New Bizzare Trend

If Indians on TikTok burning potatoes and singing 'Ja Corona Ja' wasn't strange enough, there's a new trend plaguing Indian TikTok right now.

As most Indians stay home due to the nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 3, TikTok content creators are coming up with different ways of making their content more relatable.

In this new TikTok trend, they've literally become Coronavirus.

In an original sound by TikTok creator Shivam Malik, the personified Coronavirus gives an interview in a Q&A format to the questioner.

It answers the questions in the following manner, basing its answers on how the virus tally looks across the globe.

Name: Corona



Surname: Virus



Nickname: Covid



Age: 19



Mother's Name: China



Current boyfriend: USA



Ex: Italy, Iran, Spain



Crush: India





Soon, the sound went viral as creators with over millions of followers started using the sound and recreating the personification of the 'virus' using an alien emoji effect.













While we get how this is a great way to spread awareness and details about the virus to people who don't have access to the news, we're still confused on why anyone would want to 'personify' the new novel coronavirus which has left over 26 lakh people infected worldwide.