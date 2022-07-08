Indian to Italian, Here's What Was on Menu at CM Bhagwant Mann's Wedding

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot for the second time at a private ceremony amidst the presence of AAP’s top leadership, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Usually, Indian weddings are all about extravagance and food and this was no different. Indian weddings are considered to be incomplete without a variety of food items and are mostly known for the different cuisines served during the ceremony. Bhagwant Mann’s wedding was also similar. The long list of food items that were served at his wedding included some of the best items from Indian as well as Italian cuisine.

This was then followed by different types of salads and delicious desserts. The menu has been shared by news agency ANI includes around six types of salads which are followed by items like Karahi Paneer, Vegetable Jhalfrezi, Chana Masala, Tandoori Kulche, Daal Makhani, and Navratan Biryani, among others. The menu also includes a long list of tasty sweets including Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukra, Dry Fruits Angoori, Rasmalai, and many others.

As per sources, Kejriwal carried out all rituals that a father does, during Bhagwant Mann’s marriage ceremony. The AAP convener landed in Mohali and wished Mann a happy journey ahead. “He is embarking on a new journey today, I wish him a happy married life,” Kejriwal said. Mann got married to Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor by profession. The 48-year-old Mann is tied the knot with 1993-born Kaur, who did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Haryana’s Mullana in 2018.

Just hours before tying the knot, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s would-be bride on Thursday said the auspicious day has come. Only close family members, including Mann’s mother, sister and a few relatives, are said to have attended the wedding. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is also attending the ceremony along with his family members.

Mann divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from that marriage — daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Singh Mann (17). Both children attended Mann’s swearing-in ceremony in March.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.