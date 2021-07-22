Indian TV Show Using Chromosomes to Determine Kid's Parents is Beyond Science

Indian audiences, from time to time, have suffered from shock, anger, and whatnot due to the lack of logic in Indian TV shows. Every now and then, a scene or two from these shows start trending on social media for bizarre reasons. In a similar instance, an incredible video clip has surfaced on the internet, which shows a particular scene from the show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, that has blown netizens away.

Instagram page Memecitis uploaded a scene from the show where the lead character Rudraksh finds out that his love interest Preesha is not the biological mother of her child Saransh. However, the show justifies the science behind the revelation in a not-so-realistic way.

The person revealing the truth to Rudraksh in the scene tells him that it was actually the difference in the chromosomes of the mother and child that proves they are not biologically related.

According to the report shown to Rudraksh in the scene, the difference between the chromosomes of Preesha and her adopted son Saransh was the reason behind them not being biological mother-son. Moreover, there is absolutely no mention of a DNA report.

As soon as the video was uploaded, it became viral and people started pouring in with comments dissing the show and the scene.

While one user wrote, “Molecular biology committed suicide," another wrote that the makers should be fined for destroying medical science.

This is just one of the many logic-defying scenes that are present in Indian TV shows. A few months back, another video clip went viral that showed two men actually aiming for the moon and breaking a part of it because their lady love threw something like a ‘chaand ka tukdaa’ challenge.

Equipped with a normal car, some laser-like wand, and a lot courage and zero science, the two go for this out-of-the-world challenge and try to break a part of the moon.

