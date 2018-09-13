English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Twitter is Awarding Gold Medals For Things That Could Be Olympic Sports in the Parallel World
'If making memes was an Olympic Sport, Indian twitter would be wearing all the gold medals.'
The Asian games may be over and India may have won a lot of medals at it but the desi Twitter still has a lot of medals to give out.
The latest memes making the round is "If XYZ thing were an Olympic sport," and then a photoshopped image of a face over a person wearing gold several medals.
In simpler words, if a particular instance was an actual Olympic sport, who would win at it - with several gold medals for the sport, no less. Indian Twitter has the answer. Take a look.
The picture used is an old picture of Michel Phelps from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. The fact that Indian Twitter dug out this picture and started a new meme trend, answers our question - if making memes was an Olympic sport, Indian Twitter would be winning all the gold medals.
If being "best meme material" was an Olympic sport 🏅🏅 pic.twitter.com/zYu8Vk4FBq
— Junglee (@Junglee027) September 11, 2018
* If launching star kids was a sport in Olympics* pic.twitter.com/TH1PTr4LrK
— Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) September 11, 2018
If bringing people back to life was a sport. pic.twitter.com/oqPjWMZ3K5
— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) September 11, 2018
* If winning all ICC trophies was a game * pic.twitter.com/w6Ax7NpqXW
— Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) September 11, 2018
If having troubles in life was an Olympic sport! pic.twitter.com/wx83oTdYAf
— Himanshu G. (@_HimanshuG) September 11, 2018
If not Rting tweets was an olympic sport. pic.twitter.com/fLOIbzjnRs— Erza Scarlet (@LS_dweet) September 11, 2018
if "singing sad song" was an olympic sport. pic.twitter.com/JTnaWHpzh4— shubham singh thakur (@asli_thakur) September 11, 2018
