Indian Twitter is Awarding Gold Medals For Things That Could Be Olympic Sports in the Parallel World

'If making memes was an Olympic Sport, Indian twitter would be wearing all the gold medals.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 13, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
The Asian games may be over and India may have won a lot of medals at it but the desi Twitter still has a lot of medals to give out.

The latest memes making the round is "If XYZ thing were an Olympic sport," and then a photoshopped image of a face over a person wearing gold several medals.

In simpler words, if a particular instance was an actual Olympic sport, who would win at it - with several gold medals for the sport, no less. Indian Twitter has the answer. Take a look.





















The picture used is an old picture of Michel Phelps from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. The fact that Indian Twitter dug out this picture and started a new meme trend, answers our question - if making memes was an Olympic sport, Indian Twitter would be winning all the gold medals.
