Indian Twitter Users Let Their Hair Down on #hairtwitter
1-MIN READ

Indian Twitter Users Let Their Hair Down on #hairtwitter

Neeraj Chopra's flowing locks are being celebrated on #hairtwitter.

Neeraj Chopra's flowing locks are being celebrated on #hairtwitter.

Indian Twitter users are celebrating their tresses (or the lack of it) through #hairtwitter.

Indian Twitter users literally let their hair down on #hairtwitter that has been trending on the social media platform. While some used it to flaunt their locks, a few documented the journey of their tresses from short to long, and vice-versa.

Actress Kavita Kaushik of FIR fame posted a slo-mo video of herself tossing around her hair with the caption: “Because, someone said #HairTwitter."

When you are talking about flowing hair, can India’s Olympic pride Neeraj Chopra stay behind? One user wrote: “I think @Neeraj_chopra1 should be the real ambassador of this trend."

Speaking of sportspersons, former Indian cricket team caption MS Dhoni too found a mention. “Just saw in trend #Hairtwitter and here is one of my fav cricketer with long hair," wrote a fan.

For some, it was a great opportunity to remember Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

“People Posting Their Hairy Photos on Twitter. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor."

And yes, Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’ hair too made an appearance.

“The most stylish hair style in the world till now."

Another actor who found multiple mentions was model and actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Hair or no hair, the trend has got its participants an opportunity to celebrate themselves.

first published:August 30, 2021, 12:53 IST