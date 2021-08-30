Indian Twitter Users Let Their Hair Down on #hairtwitter

Indian Twitter users literally let their hair down on #hairtwitter that has been trending on the social media platform. While some used it to flaunt their locks, a few documented the journey of their tresses from short to long, and vice-versa.

Actress Kavita Kaushik of FIR fame posted a slo-mo video of herself tossing around her hair with the caption: “Because, someone said #HairTwitter."

When you are talking about flowing hair, can India’s Olympic pride Neeraj Chopra stay behind? One user wrote: “I think @Neeraj_chopra1 should be the real ambassador of this trend."

I think @Neeraj_chopra1should be the real ambassador of this trend 🤣🤣😁😁#HairTwitter pic.twitter.com/Dhq7i7pD04— Puja (@pujaaaah) August 29, 2021

Speaking of sportspersons, former Indian cricket team caption MS Dhoni too found a mention. “Just saw in trend #Hairtwitter and here is one of my fav cricketer with long hair," wrote a fan.

Just saw in trend #Hairtwitter and here is one of my fav cricketer with long hair 💇 pic.twitter.com/74IytZsn5s— Gurleen_kaur ❤️ (@kaur_guri120) August 29, 2021

For some, it was a great opportunity to remember Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

“People Posting Their Hairy Photos on Twitter. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor."

People Posting Their Hairy Photos on Twitter.Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor-#HairTwitter pic.twitter.com/oM4BkJu3md — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) August 29, 2021

And yes, Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’ hair too made an appearance.

“The most stylish hair style in the world till now."

The most stylish hair style in the world till now. #HairTwitter pic.twitter.com/I85D8IKVx1— Movie Critic (@Strawberrry927) August 29, 2021

Another actor who found multiple mentions was model and actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Hair or no hair, the trend has got its participants an opportunity to celebrate themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here