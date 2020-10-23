Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' is Now #1 Show on IMDb, Beats 'Breaking Bad' and 'Chernobyl'

With a population such as ours, India can change global trends overnight. Be it housing the most-subscribed YouTube channel (T-Series) or the second most-disliked YouTube clip in the world, the desi janta has the power to make or break the content put out there.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, a web-series based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam was recently dropped on OTT platform Sony LIV, and it has already grabbed the #1 spot on IMDb's "Top Rated TV Shows" list.

Dropped on October 9, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story traverses highs and lows in the life of a promising entrepreneur who would later introduce the word scam to the public of India. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the 10-part series is slow-paced at 50-minutes per episode run and takes its time to grow on you. With critics singing praises of the series, the audience too has given their verdict by showering the show with a 10-star rating over 16k times, with an average score of 9.6/10.

This puts Scam 1992 on the top of the top-rated shows of IMDb of all time, and at the time of writing this, the Hansal Mehta directorial has zoomed past some of the iconic series such as Planet Earth II (9.5) Breaking Bad (9.5), Chernobyl (9.4), Game of Thrones (9.2).

It is also worth mentioning that all the aforementioned series have been voted by a large sum of people, meaning that Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, while it is at #1 on IMDb, could lose its spot in the days to come as more and more people rate the show.

Nevertheless, the Indian web-series has been a rage in the country since its release and social media cannot keep calm about it. Plus, its theme song has its own fanbase.

*Mirzapur is the best indian web series* Scam 1992 : pic.twitter.com/jSzle5I9rc — Heisenberg लाला (@gujrati_walter) October 22, 2020

Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) pic.twitter.com/b89pwx8ZSK — dumbscripter (@dumbscripter) October 17, 2020

SCAM 1992 intro theme 💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/zIyfcfg0Bl — Messidious (@Babbar5her_) October 22, 2020

Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Hemant Kher play the pivotal characters in the web series.

You can read the Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story review here.