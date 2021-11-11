Desi Wedding Scene in Marvel's Eternals Featuring a 'Kiss' Has Twitter Going 'Haww'

Marvel’s Eternals has been running in theatres and though the movie has received mixed reviews from all quarters, it is having a good run at the box office. But despite all of that, the star studded cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani among others also could not manage to smooth over a particular scene and it is now bothering some desi fans on social media. The film has portrayed an underlying on again-off again romance between the character of Ikaris and Sersi, played by Richard Madden and Gemma Chan and in one scene, the characters are also shown to be getting married, and what’s more- the duo do it in a seemingly traditional Hindu wedding.

But what is really confusing the fans on Twitter about the scene is that the duo have been shown to share a kiss after they are wed which is doesn’t really happen with desi weddings. Prude, conservative\ or genuinely baffled at the ‘unsanskaari’ customs, whatever name you can call them- some of these internet users are questioning the scene.

I am never going to shut up about the fact that Marvel thinks people kiss at Hindu weddings. pic.twitter.com/oNAXokB5SP— ऐंग्री शाही पनीर (@kya_hai_yaaaarr) November 9, 2021

Although this user seemed to make a point, she was countered by a few others who pointed out that there have been some deviations from traditions recently. One also asked what is the harm in a ‘cute’ scene like this because the characters are not Indians. Check out some of the replies:

People these days! If Hindus can wear gowns at their receptions or if Marathi or South Indian weddings can have joota churana or sangeet function then why can't phirangis have a Hindu wedding and kiss? You want to adapt their culture but they can't adapt ours? 🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/atL8cQVpkU— Sampada Moghe Pandey (@SampadaMoghe) November 11, 2021

Would complain but censored in Malaysia https://t.co/c1VSEuQQew— Jing Pin (@Paujinglin) November 11, 2021

Bollywood normalising south indians hollywood normalising indians https://t.co/FLZQplnq1V— . (@NiyaasAhmed) November 11, 2021

eh plenty of couples get affectionate nowadays and anyway why would u expect two non indians to not kissmore importantly imo marvel nailed the underwhelmed bride https://t.co/5TdEqjI0IB— مادر رستم (@judeochrstn) November 10, 2021

Where’s the flower that covers it ? Uncultured Marvel https://t.co/gtRz8Rp7JK— Vasee (@vaseemessi) November 10, 2021

Marvel, we will be kicked out of our own wedding, please https://t.co/uB5QFUOgyG— Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_aIways) November 10, 2021

They need to understand the culture if they want it to be captured truthfully…. Not for the sake of just shooting it in Indian atmosphere or clothes… https://t.co/bt9Zfu4F0w— MOKSH Patel (@Moksh1702) November 10, 2021

Eternals centers on the titular group who has been living on earth for the past 7,000 years. Created by cosmic beings called Celestials, the Eternals have been sent to earth to safeguard the planet from their evil counterparts Deviants. Eternals released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.