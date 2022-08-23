Indian Woman Compares Toronto Crowd With Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Gets Thumbs Up

If you live in Delhi and are a frequent metro traveller you might have experienced the morning and evening rush at the Rajiv Chowk station with the huge entry lines going beyond the gates. One may not expect the same crowd in other countries like the US or Canada. However, a recent video went viral when an Indian woman, residing in Toronto, Canada shared a small clip on her social media handle showcasing the busy streets in the city. She also compared the moving crowd streets with people thronging Rajiv Chowk metro station.

The viral video shared on Instagram by ‘Sandytalkscanada’, shows Sandy visiting the tourist stops in the city. The clips showed Toronto lanes jam-packed with a huge crowd. She embedded a caption on the video that read, “Toronto reminds me of Rajiv Chowk Delhi.” Later she also asked in the video, ‘Who else can relate?’ She aptly added the trendy track to her video by ‘funcho’ and captioned the video, “Jagah hai Kya? (Is there space?)”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgviGEKgvlD/

The internet has been enjoying the video as they found it relatable. One reacted and wrote, “Buhut Jagah Hai (There is ample of space).” Another user also commented, “Today, I was there as well, missed the chance to meet you due to crowd.” Someone also agreed and wrote, “Absolutely correct.”

A user also compared the CN Tower to NSP’s TV Tower and wrote, “Aur CN tower nsp ka tv tower.” Another social media user also wrote, “Cannaught place vibes…” Another one chimed in. “Lol so true. Jha sab bhag rahe hain.”

The reel has gained over 1.6 million views and over 49,000 likes. What are your thoughts about the video?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here