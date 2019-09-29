Indian Woman is Looking for Lebanese Man Who Had Helped Her Father in UAE

Nisha Ponthalil, a former journalist now living in UAE, is seeking help in locating her father's former employer who had once helped them out in a foreign land.

In the world of social media, finding someone can be really easy if you know exactly where to look. Nisha's father, PK Vijayan, is desperately looking for his Lebanese employer, Izam Al Hussain as reported by The News Minute.

In a detailed post on Facebook, Nisha writes that in 1981, her father moved to UAE with his family with hopes of starting afresh. There, he worked in almost unbearable conditions; however, he endured it all for the sake of his family.

A few years later, he got work as a salesman at a fruit and vegetable shop in in Al Ruwaissa, where he met Izam. According to Nisha's post, Izam liked her father and eventually handed him responsibility of the shop.

Nisha's father had reminisced about all the times Izam had helped her father; be it getting his clothes washed or even letting the whole family stay with them.

“Which employer would have bothered to invite his employee of two years to his house and made him stay with his family, which consisted of his mother, two brothers and a sister of marriageable age, just before he was about to leave for India for a vacation? Izam also surprised papa with a huge box full of gifts for his family,” she says.

However, Vijayan had to return to India due to personal issues and could not continue working for Izam. Eventually, they lost contact.

Nisha writes that maybe this post could help her and her father locate Izam and hopes that those in her friend list would spread the word.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.