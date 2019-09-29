Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Indian Woman is Looking for Lebanese Man Who Had Helped Her Father in UAE

Nisha Ponthalil, a former journalist now living in UAE, is seeking help in locating her father's former employer who had once helped them immensely.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Woman is Looking for Lebanese Man Who Had Helped Her Father in UAE
Image: Facebook

Nisha Ponthalil, a former journalist now living in UAE, is seeking help in locating her father's former employer who had once helped them out in a foreign land.

In the world of social media, finding someone can be really easy if you know exactly where to look. Nisha's father, PK Vijayan, is desperately looking for his Lebanese employer, Izam Al Hussain as reported by The News Minute.

In a detailed post on Facebook, Nisha writes that in 1981, her father moved to UAE with his family with hopes of starting afresh. There, he worked in almost unbearable conditions; however, he endured it all for the sake of his family.

A few years later, he got work as a salesman at a fruit and vegetable shop in in Al Ruwaissa, where he met Izam. According to Nisha's post, Izam liked her father and eventually handed him responsibility of the shop.

Nisha's father had reminisced about all the times Izam had helped her father; be it getting his clothes washed or even letting the whole family stay with them.

“Which employer would have bothered to invite his employee of two years to his house and made him stay with his family, which consisted of his mother, two brothers and a sister of marriageable age, just before he was about to leave for India for a vacation? Izam also surprised papa with a huge box full of gifts for his family,” she says.

However, Vijayan had to return to India due to personal issues and could not continue working for Izam. Eventually, they lost contact.

Nisha writes that maybe this post could help her and her father locate Izam and hopes that those in her friend list would spread the word.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram