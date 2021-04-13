Indian Woman's Petition Seeking Legal Action Against Prince Harry for Not Marrying Her Dismissed by High Court

We’ve all had celebrity crushes and looked at a boy on the screen and thought, ‘I want to marry him someday.’ While that childhood crushes usually disappear in a few years, turns out one Indian never outgrew it - and now she’s threatening legal action. An Indian petitioner filed a petition that came up for a hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, in which the petitioner sought legal action against Prince Harry for allegedly not fulfilling his “promise to marry" her. The petitioner had also sought an arrest warrant against Prince Harry.

According to Live Law, the Punjab High Court on Tuesday allegedly dismissed the petition. The petitioner, Palwinder Singh, is an advocate, who appeared for the hearing herself. The court also took up the case for a physical hearing after a special request. The plea has sought arrest warrants to be issued against Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, “so that no further delay would occur in the marriage".In the judgement, the court of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan observed that it was “nothing but a daydreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry." According to Live Law, the court also noted that the petition was poorly drafted and mentioned emails which were allegedly sent by Prince Harry, wherein he had stated that he promised to marry the petitioner soon.

The judge further noted that when asked if the petitioner had travelled to the UK, she had replied in the negative and said all conversations took place on social media. The Court further observed, “It is a well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter etc. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab."

The Court also proceeded to dismiss the plea but not before empathising with the petitioner for believing the fake conversation to be true “In view of the above, this Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true," the order said.

