WATCH: Indian Women Sing 'Corona Bhaag Ja' To Get Rid of Coronavirus in India

In an absolutely bizarre incident, a group of women sang a Holi song in order to eradicate Coronavirus from India. In the video, which is now breaking the internet, the women clad in traditional Indian outfits can be seen singing “Corona bhaag jaa".

The video, which has got over 4 lakh views alone on Facebook, has received mixed reactions.

A user said, “i can’t unsee this!” another wrote, “COVID-19 'am i a joke to you bruh!” among many other bizarre comments.

The 4 minutes and 4 seconds long clip has been shared over 6 thousand times on the social media portal.

This is, however, not the first weird thing to have happened to get rid of the deadly coronavirus. In Mumbai, an effigy of ‘Coronasur’ was burnt on the day of Holika Dahan to get rid of it. While in Varanasi, a priest at Prahladeshwar temple put face masks on deities to protect them from the disease. Furthermore, he has also appealed the devotees to avoid touching the idols to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Meanwhile, till now at least 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from India and the global death toll due to the coronavirus has crossed the 4,000-mark.