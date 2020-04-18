BUZZ

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
1-MIN READ

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Starts Fitness Challenge to Raise Funds for Labourers Affected by Lockdown

Indian women's hockey team (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia)

Each day, for the next 18 days, a team member will set a challenge and nominate 10 others on social media to take up the challenge and donate Rs 100 for the crowdfunding.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
To raise funds for the poor whose livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown, the Indian women’s hockey team has launched an 18-day fitness challenge.

In the challenge, the team members will take up different fitness tasks like burpees, lunges, squats to spiderman pushups, pogo hops, etc and raise money through crowdfunding, The Print reported.

Each day, for the next 18 days, a team member will set a challenge and nominate 10 others on social media to take up the challenge and donate Rs 100 for the crowdfunding.

The money will be given to an NGO which is providing basic necessities to migrant labourers and slum dwellers, whose work has taken a hit by the nation-wide lockdown imposed to curb the sprwad of Covid-19.

The team members have urged others to join the campaign nad donate Rs 100 daily for those in need.

“All of us in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team come from poor economic backgrounds and we have seen days when we have struggled for food and other basics. Today we are in a position to help and we want to ensure poor people get basics like food and sanitary kits,” team’s Vice Captain Savita Punia said.

Twitterarti have lauded the team for their effort to help those in need in times of distress.

