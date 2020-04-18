Indian Women’s Hockey Team Starts Fitness Challenge to Raise Funds for Labourers Affected by Lockdown

To raise funds for the poor whose livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown, the Indian women’s hockey team has launched an 18-day fitness challenge.

In the challenge, the team members will take up different fitness tasks like burpees, lunges, squats to spiderman pushups, pogo hops, etc and raise money through crowdfunding, The Print reported.

Each day, for the next 18 days, a team member will set a challenge and nominate 10 others on social media to take up the challenge and donate Rs 100 for the crowdfunding.

Our entire team has decided to help the needy families during these tough times of Covid-19 & help us reach the goal to feed 1000 families by donating Rs.100 to https://t.co/5lDjS52gsl #100da #TakeChallengeGive100 #Give100ForCOVID @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/TokVa5ltgi — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) April 17, 2020

The money will be given to an NGO which is providing basic necessities to migrant labourers and slum dwellers, whose work has taken a hit by the nation-wide lockdown imposed to curb the sprwad of Covid-19.

The team members have urged others to join the campaign nad donate Rs 100 daily for those in need.



“All of us in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team come from poor economic backgrounds and we have seen days when we have struggled for food and other basics. Today we are in a position to help and we want to ensure poor people get basics like food and sanitary kits,” team’s Vice Captain Savita Punia said.

Twitterarti have lauded the team for their effort to help those in need in times of distress.

This is called true #TeamIndia .A team that inspiration for Billions, hope for all & doing a great job for the humankind. Majestic thinking by the skipper @imranirampal & the team🏑🙏💪#RealStars#Girl'sPower#CoronavirusOutbreakindia — Om Prasad Pattnayak (ଓମ୍) (@OmPattnayak) April 18, 2020