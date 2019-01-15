LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Youth Celebrates Birthday By Shooting His Cake, Video Goes Viral

A video of a young boy shooting his cake has gone viral on social media.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 15, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
If you thought your way of celebrating your birthday was unique - think again.

A video going viral on the Internet shows four boys (three on screen, and one recording) on an open road, with a birthday cake. The cake says "Gujjar" on it.

Instead of going the usual route to slice the cake with a knife, one of the boys shoots it with a gun. The others yell in excitement and celebration.

Sounds strange? It is. Watch it below.




While the boys can be heard speaking in Hindi with a clear North-Indian dialect, where the video is from is still undetermined. Even though it has been claimed that it is from 'Meerut,' the Meerut police has responded to the video saying it was not shot in the city.



The road in the video has no visible markers and the license plate of a parked car in the video is outside the peripherals of the video.

Shot on TikTok, a media app for creating and sharing short videos, the clip carried the watermark and username of the user 'naveendagar56,' who no longer exists on the app.

It cannot be determined exactly where the video was shot.
