Indian YouTuber Changed Lyrics of 90s Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
Just go and love fearlessly.
(Image: YouTube)
In a momentous judgement passed by the Supreme Court on Thursday, Section 377 was decriminalised making it legal for homosexual adults to engage in consensual sex. Memes and cartoons are flooding the internet by the dozen, and if that was not enough even commercial brands like Netflix, Zomato, and Uber joined the bandwagon and promoted pride on their social media handles.
So in all this rainbow madness how could music be left behind?
YouTuber Poojan Sahil has come up with a parody video of the hit song Pyaar Kar from the 1997 Bollywood movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai which starred Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor.
The song titled 'Pyaar Kar: The 377 Song' is a melodious ode to the landmark judgement on Section 377.
The short parody video has altered the lyrics of the original song with words like "Ancient jo tark tha, ek number ka jerk tha, Kehta Teen-Sau-Satatar -- Pyaar Kar (The archaic 377 law which dates to ancient times is a jerk, just go and love)."
Poojan also pays tribute to the Supreme Court judges in the song with the lyrics, "SC ne bhi kaha, dillagi ki na denge saza, Befikr, thukra ke darr -- Pyaar Kar (SC too has said to love fearlessly, so just go and love)."
Watch the video here:
