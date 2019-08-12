Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Indians Across the Country are Helping Kashmiris Away From Home 'Celebrate Eid'

The gatherings are held in homes or public places, encouraging as many people to turn up as possible.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 12, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
The state of Kashmir has been in a situation of lock-down since August 4th, when most communication lines went out.

On Monday, 5th August, Amit Shah moved the resolution on Kashmir in Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Kashmir, adding that he was sure that abrogation of Article 370 would end the "bloody war" in Kashmir.

Before the move, lots of students from Kashmir were left stranded in other cities without the means to reach the state while there was fear and paranoia about the rapid military escalation. These students from Kashmir, who live away from home, are unable to contact their families. On Eid too, they will not be able to call their home.

Various group of students and people in this situation are holding Eid celebrations for these students who cannot go back home to their families. The gatherings are held in homes or public settings, encouraging as many people to turn up as possible.

Most of the posts made their way to social media, where people opened their doors to strangers, and people further circulated the posts to encourage more people to show up.

For the celebration at Jantar Mantar, "the idea is to not just share our little food, but also memories," says one of the organizers.

