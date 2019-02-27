LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
5-min read

Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot

Journalists, civil servants, authors, activists, youngsters and others spoke out against the dangerous trend of warmongering.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Escalating tensions between Indian and Pakistan have set off alarm bells ringing in both countries. With speculations of an approaching war hot on both sides, civilians have taken to social media to express their concerns and disapproval.

Following the Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training camp in Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, reports of further attacks by both sides appeared in both Indian and Pakistani media on Wednesday.

While India said that it shot down an Pakistani F16 fighter jet that had violated Indian air-space in retaliatory fire, Islamabad said that it had shot down two IAF aircrafts in Pakistani airspace and have arrested one pilot.

With all eyes on India and Pakistan, citizens from both nations have taken to social media with the hashtag #SayNotoWar in response to warmongers and to spread the message of peace.

Since the JeM attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama on Feb 14 which killed 40 jawans, marking an intermittent end to diplomatic relations between the two nations, social media has been a hot bed for hate and warmongering. People on both sides, including civilians, have indulged in it and in many cases, toxic 'nationalism' has replaced patriotism.

In such a situation, those coming out against war have pointed out that that seeking war is never the solution and an active war will only cause damage and loss of life and property to both sides.

Reactions from India

Journalists, civil servants, authors, activists, youngsters and others spoke out against the dangerous trend of warmongering. Many pointed out that while common people bayed for blood, it was only politicians and corporates that actually benefited from war.






















Reactions from Pakistan

Many including Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan, actress Mahira Khan and Fatima Bhutto, granddaughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, tweeted against warmongering. Many Pakistani journalists, entrepreneurs, filmmakers and public personalities also tweeted using the hashtag.








































Many on both sides criticised actors and journalist for coming out in support of their respective governments.

Meanwhile, air traffic in both India and Pakistan has been affetded. Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports were among five airports closed for civilian air traffic shortly after the IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district. Airports at Chandigarh and Amritsar were among those closed, according to airline officials.

According to Pakistani media, Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport has temporarily been closed for commercial flights. The airport will instead be used for military purposes, Karachi-based Dawn news organisation said quoting officials. It further stated that a red alert has been issued.
