Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot

War-mongers on social media are egging on #India and #pakistan, both nuclear nations, to go to war? What if we do? 90% of the world's population may die of starvation. Watch and

#SayNotoWar.



India demand a FULL investigation & the TRUTH of #Pulwama.



pic.twitter.com/HPF06hA8IG — Rita Banerji ✍ ⚖ (@Rita_Banerji) February 27, 2019

Yesterday’s war mongers are today upset about IAF pilots dying. Our Armed forces lives matter, their families matter. They didn’t enlist to please your collective hysteria. Wars are political, people who give up lives are not #SayNoToWar or #GoFuckingEnlistYourself — ‏ پر بھا (@deepsealioness) February 27, 2019

There must be a war between India and Pakistan ONLY if Politicians from both side goto border and fight with each other.#SayNoToWar — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) February 27, 2019

War is the unfolding of miscalculations, misadventures, and missed opportunities for peace; sure hope it never happens ~ adapted #Balakot #Pulwama#SayNoToWar — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) February 27, 2019

#SayNoToWar Please RT and like. This message needs to go out to the powers that be in #India and #Pakistan. — Ruchika Talwar (@RuchikaTalwar) February 27, 2019

Let's trend the hashtag #SayNoToWar . We don't want more lives to be snuffed out. We want peace. War has never solved any problem. It never will. Thanks. — Sagrika Kissu (@SagrikaKissu) February 26, 2019

War is not something to be enjoyed in front of a TV while eating popcorn. Lives are at stake. — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) February 27, 2019

There is nothing uglier than people cheering for war. — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 26, 2019

Dear Warmongers, this is not the time of chanting Allah-u-Akbar or Jai Hind. Both nuclear powered/third world/poverty stricken countries can't afford another war. There are no winners in a war. Give peace a chance, #SayNoToWar.#Sialkot #IndiaStrikesPakistan #UnitedWeStrike pic.twitter.com/mzow3TkRXc — Rehman Siddiq (@RehmanSid) February 27, 2019

Nothing, absolutely nothing to celebrate about this. #SayNoToWar https://t.co/Vkj961v6Pq — Marwah Maqbool Malik (@MarwahMaq) February 27, 2019

To all those in Pakistan who are celebrating this, you are no better than those we were criticising yesterday. Warmongers on both sides of the border are cut from the same cloth, which is woven with threads of hatred and soaked in blood. #SayNoToWar — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) February 27, 2019

All of you please #SayNoToWar We want peace in our region, we want stability, we don’t want this for our children. PLEASE STOP!! pic.twitter.com/iEovflbnVA — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) February 27, 2019

Guys. I hate to say this but can we trend #SayNoToWar? It might make some people think. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) February 26, 2019

“It is easy to advocate peace whilst the sun shines. When the storm rages, it is then your character, principles & values are tested. Will you turn your face into the wind and stand by what is right or will history find you wanting?” - Me #peace #saynotowar ❤️ — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 26, 2019

Journo colleagues, you're not scoring any brownie points by asking why didn't Pak retialiate n shoot down Indian jets. Spend our energies better by rejecting confrontation, advocating restraint. Ppl on both sides will be losers in this shit-show. #SayNoToWar — Umair Rasheed (@Umairrasheed1) February 26, 2019

The only war that Pakistan and India should fight should be against poverty, illiteracy and violence.#SayNotoWar #AntiHateChallenge — beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) February 20, 2019

Seeing horror and death at the frontline should make you want peace not more war #SayNoToWar https://t.co/XwoNRm4CR9 — Ayesha Tammy Haq (@tammyhaq) February 26, 2019

Escalating tensions between Indian and Pakistan have set off alarm bells ringing in both countries. With speculations of an approaching war hot on both sides, civilians have taken to social media to express their concerns and disapproval.Following the Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training camp in Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, reports of further attacks by both sides appeared in both Indian and Pakistani media on Wednesday.While India said that it shot down an Pakistani F16 fighter jet that had violated Indian air-space in retaliatory fire, Islamabad said that it had shot down two IAF aircrafts in Pakistani airspace and have arrested one pilot.With all eyes on India and Pakistan, citizens from both nations have taken to social media with the hashtag #SayNotoWar in response to warmongers and to spread the message of peace.Since the JeM attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama on Feb 14 which killed 40 jawans, marking an intermittent end to diplomatic relations between the two nations, social media has been a hot bed for hate and warmongering. People on both sides, including civilians, have indulged in it and in many cases, toxic 'nationalism' has replaced patriotism.In such a situation, those coming out against war have pointed out that that seeking war is never the solution and an active war will only cause damage and loss of life and property to both sides.Reactions from IndiaJournalists, civil servants, authors, activists, youngsters and others spoke out against the dangerous trend of warmongering. Many pointed out that while common people bayed for blood, it was only politicians and corporates that actually benefited from war.Reactions from PakistanMany including Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan, actress Mahira Khan and Fatima Bhutto, granddaughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, tweeted against warmongering. Many Pakistani journalists, entrepreneurs, filmmakers and public personalities also tweeted using the hashtag.Many on both sides criticised actors and journalist for coming out in support of their respective governments.Meanwhile, air traffic in both India and Pakistan has been affetded. Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports were among five airports closed for civilian air traffic shortly after the IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district. Airports at Chandigarh and Amritsar were among those closed, according to airline officials.According to Pakistani media, Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport has temporarily been closed for commercial flights. The airport will instead be used for military purposes, Karachi-based Dawn news organisation said quoting officials. It further stated that a red alert has been issued.