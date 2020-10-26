Indians Are Calling Out White Comedian for Her 'Racist' Jibe in Netflix Special From 3 Years Ago

Canadian-American stand-up comedian Christina Pazsitzky aka Christina P has managed to irk the Internet with her "racist" jibes aimed at Indians in a Netflix special that was released back in 2017.

Titled "Christina P: Mother Inferior", the comedian dives into the realities of motherhood and the subsequent "hatred" she felt towards her husband after the baby was born.

While Christina was lauded for her relatable mom takes and "dark and offensive" content overall, it was a bit from her 59-minute-long gig that somehow surfaced on microblogging site Twitter which didn't sit well with the Indians.

The now-viral video from her special shows the comedian talking about her mother remarrying an Indian guy. Imitating a sitar, Christina says: "Indian guy, man. Like diarrhoea not cowboy. Indian", before adding, "Temple of Doom, not Dances with Wolves."

"7-Eleven, not 911," she says stressing on a common stereotype attached to Indians running convenience stores in the States. "I call that guy the "Turbanator" every day."

Christina was slammed for her "overt racism" while many others tagged Netflix questioning the OTT platform on how they gave the show a green signal while simultaneously taking a stand for diversity and Black Lives Matter.

the fact that Netflix has this in their bio is just the nail in the coffin at this point like they really don’t give a shit it’s all performative bs and yet this stuff go on their platforms pic.twitter.com/RqtnMSF5eo — sad but make it spooky 🎃👻 (@brittaniaidk) October 24, 2020

It’s an absolute joke how @NetflixIsAJoke constantly mentions they’re increasing diversity just to green light this poor excuse for a comedy special. If you can’t be funny without being racist and stereotyping people, you’re just not funny. https://t.co/nYjfTTueLX — Ritika (@ritikadendi) October 25, 2020

Now wait and watch how ‘this generation’ is going to drag at rebel against this offender. We’ll show you exactly how rebelling we can actually get over racist people. — ᴮᴱTishi⁷ On Lockdown 🐜 (@taetaelicious97) October 23, 2020

imagine having to be racist in order to be funny — kai | oh no hetalia s7 (@skyekaii_) October 24, 2020

Maybe im not racist enough but i literally dont even understand the joke https://t.co/6SPRSrMX6l — oompa loompa body ass bitch (@yungaccident) October 25, 2020

What is this @Netflix? How would your friends over @NetflixIndia feel about this? This is so stupid. Literally Billions of us watch your content yet you want to perpetuate stereotypes and racist tropes against us? Stop the Bakwaas. Apologize and cancel this tutti. https://t.co/YzfDstZ53t — Shelly Anand (@maanandshelly) October 25, 2020

"Another day of another racist, mediocre, unfunny white person getting a platform they didn’t earn or deserve," wrote another Twitter user.