Indians are Convinced Ranveer Singh Would Be a Perfect Fit at Met Gala

New York City’s fashion extravaganza Met Gala for this year went all out last night, with some dashing, some opulent and some slightly questionable outfits grabbing eyeballs. It’s a star-studded affair every year and this time, big names like Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, among many others, graced the red carpet. However, Desis are unhappy with one very prominent missed opportunity. Social media was flooded with questions of why Bollywood‘s Ranveer Singh was not invited even though the boldness and gusto of his fashion choices (as well as his colourful personality) would fit right in with the Met Gala mood. Desi Twitter memed their demands of getting Singh invited for the event next year. In fact, some Twitter users went as far as to say that Ranveer Singh didn’t need the Met Gala, but the Met Gala needed him. Check out what’s going on here.

Ana Wintour has no idea what she's missing at #MetGala by not inviting Ranveer Singh!— Sweta (@carpediemm_18) September 14, 2021

POV: ranveer singh at met gala😌 pic.twitter.com/auBfixjQ2w— ritika (@ranveerfangirl) September 14, 2021

“I for one wouldn’t mind ranveer singh at met gala, atleast he will wear something interesting than these celebs who show up in black suit," one user wrote on the microblogging platform, sharing some photos of Singh’s quirky outfits. “Met gala stays losing every year, they never invite ranveer singh bcuz they know no one can serve better than him," wrote another.

I for one wouldn't mind ranveer singh at met gala, atleast he will wear something interesting than these celebs who show up in black suits pic.twitter.com/bERxIvPTbw— Z | (@DlSCDU0) September 14, 2021

https://twitter.com/vishy_vishal/status/1437704509715726336

Met gala stays losing every year, they never invite ranveer singh bcuz they know no one can serve better than him— Ace han jisung day (@mascaparone) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian became fodder for memes with a head to toe outfit, the type she has been spotted wearing quite a bit lately, and Kendall Jenner’s swanky outfit was the stuff of fashion dreams. However, a Ranveer fan added in just the person who should rightfully feature in any conversation at the Met Gala, sharing this meme of Jenner and Kardashian.

"Kendall, what happened?""Kim, dress yourself however the hell you want but you just can't beat Ranveer Singh" #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/wnW1dNo0N1— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) September 14, 2021

In fact, Bollywood star and Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone has attended the Met Gala thrice already. She had dressed like a larger-than-life version of Barbie at Met Gala 2019. It was her third appearance at the event and the actress made it worth remembering. Her gorgeous pink Zac Posen gown had perfectly complemented her quaffed hairdo. Ranveer’s fashion choices are fun and daring. He definitely stands a chance at acing the Met Gala, if public opinion is anything to go by.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here