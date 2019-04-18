English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians are Desperately Googling 'How to Download TikTok' After App Ban
Google search trends show that after the ban was declared, Indians desperately searched "how to download TikTok" online.
Google search trends show that after the ban was declared, Indians desperately searched "how to download TikTok" online.
It's just been a few hours since the government announced that the popular app, TikTok, will be banned in India. Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had requested a ban on the app, claiming that it hosted inappropriate content which could be potentially dangerous for impressionable young minds.
Now, the Indian government has ordered Android and Apple play stores to remove the Chinese app, so as to prevent Indians from accessing it. But, Indians are masters of jugaad, and always manage to find a way out of a tricky situation.
TikTok, without a shred of doubt, was one of the most popular apps in India, with almost a million users. Annoying as they maybe, TikTok videos flooded our Instagram and Facebook feed till they were banned in this landmark move by the Indian government.
A lot of people welcomed the move, and stated that this was good riddance. But clearly, a majority of the population was disheartened and wanted to find an alternate. Google search trends show that after the ban was declared, Indians desperately searched "how to download TikTok" online. As is evident from the graph below, "download tiktok" or "download tiktok app" saw a surge on Tuesday.
In fact, a lot of people found the news unbelievable, and wanted to confirm if it really was true. The graph below is proof:
Google search trends also brought to light something rather interesting. Like TikTok, there are a bunch of apps that provide the same services. Of course, TikTok beats them in terms of popularity. But TikTok addicts weren't going to let this go easily, and even looked up Musical.ly, a similar app. The trends show that a large number of Indians searched for Musical.ly on Tuesday, although it is not clear if they were looking for a substitute for TikTok.
Evidently, the TikTok ban hasn't gone down well with some!
