Indians are Desperately Searching for Virat Kohli's Phone Number on Google to Wish Him on His Birthday

Virat Kohli has risen to the ranks as one of the best cricketers the sport has seen. Kohli's concentration and involvement in every ball he faces on the 22 yards is a sight to behold. His seriousness for fitness has inspired a fitter squad than ever witnessed before. His aggression and theatrics on the cricket field can put any side in the world under pressure.

So when "King" Kohli turned a year older on November 5 (Thursday), cricket fans from all corners of the world came forward on social media to celebrate and share their favourite memories of Kohli in action. In fact, Twitter on Thursday was flooded with photos, videos, and Kohli's brilliant records with the bat.

However, there was a section of Indians who fancied their chances and wanted to wish Virat Kohli personally on his birthday.

Don't believe us? That is exactly what the google searches in India suggest.

Hoping to send their personalised wishes to their favourite cricketer or straight up dialling him, fans flocked to search engine giant Google with a simple question: "What is Virat Kohli's phone number?"

And if you thought that was not amusing enough, there was a very specific query that came up when one searched for "Virat Kohli" on Google Trends.

The query read: "Virat Kohli WhatsApp Status Video Download".

At 32 years of age, Kohli has achieved many milestones. Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli is not only the favourite of many cricket fans, but also the choice of brands. The cricketer has represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs, and 82 T20Is.

Because of being a rising star in cricket, Kohli’s brand value is also high. According to Forbes, he is on the 66th spot on the list of top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020. The right-handed batsman is the only Indian sportsperson to get a place on the list.