Indians are Discovering '7 Things' By Miley Cyrus When They Google PM Modi's Lockdown Address

Miley Cyrus may play a silent role in India's continuing efforts in curbing coronavirus pandemic in the coming days.

As India approached the 21-day-lockdown on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus would be extended till May 3 as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The PM added that the lockdown would remain strict till April 20 and the rules may be relaxed in the regions with fewer Covid-19 cases reported during the next 7 days of lockdown.

Among the many topics Modi touched upon during his Tuesday's address, the PM underlined 7 things/steps that the citizens of India should adhere to while in lockdown.

1) Take proper care of the senior citizens of your house, especially those with underlying problems.

2) Lockdown and social distancing should be properly followed. Home-made face covers and masks should be used.

3) Increase your immunity by following directions given by Ayush Ministry.

4) To help curb coronavirus spread, download Aarogya Setu application.

5) Wherever possible, help poor families.

6) In your businesses, help your coworkers, don't downsize people.

7) Coronavirus 'soldiers' -- doctors, nurses, sanitation workers -- respect them.

As Modi spoke, Google searches in India peaked. Citizens were curious to find out what was next in the store for them. But then something bizarre showed up on Google Trends in India.

7 Things, a 2008 song by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, surfaced in the "Related Topics" when one typed in "Modi" on Google, to perhaps read up on updates given by PM.





Was Miley Cyrus's song the top result when desis searched for "7 Things" to do as instructed by Modi? The Google results suggest so.

In fact, if one actually Googled only to listen to "7 Things" by Miley, Google's top "Related Query" threw "Modi Speech" as the standalone result.





Here's Miley Cyrus's song in case you're wondering:





