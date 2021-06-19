Indians Are Downloading 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Title Track After 'Flying Sikh' Passes Away

Milkha Singh, one of independent India’s biggest sporting icons, ace sprinter, died on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed ‘The Flying Sikh’ for his accomplishments, was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. Milkha’s 85-year-old wife Nirmal, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. The couple were suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help. Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week. The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing of 45.6 sec at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years before Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959. The legendary Indian athlete survived more than five decades, but the legend and legacy of the ‘Flying Sikh’ will live on forever.

Late Milkha Singh had allowed director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to make a film on his life, for which he’d just charged him Re 1. The biopic, titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, featured Farhan Akhtar in the title role. ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, based on his life, is widely considered one of the best sports biographical dramas of all time. The film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, stars Farhan Akhtar in the titular role with Sonam K Ahuja, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Following news of the sprinter passing away, the search for the title song of the movie, also called ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ gained traction as several Indians searched for the song, and downloadable mp3 versions of the song, according to Google Trends.

On YouTube too, the number of views and comments show up following news of his death.

For Milkha Singh, running was not a sport. His earliest memories of running were tinged with struggle and horror. From the 10-km he ran everyday on his way back from school in Muzaffargarh in present-day Pakistan, to being entreated by his father to escape the 1947 Partition riots that left his family, including his parents dead, there would be few athletes for whom running was so closely intertwined with their lives. And it was running then that Singh used to leave the past behind and make a new life for himself as he became one of the first sporting icons of independent India.

For Milkha Singh, the journey to becoming a world-class athlete began by chance. When he was asked by Havaldar Gurdev Singh in circa 1951 to run a cross-country race as part of his military training, the young man in his early twenties did not know what a cross-country race was. But running in one for the first time, he recalled that he placed sixth. Impressed by the grit in his young Sikh protege, Gurdev Singh would ask him to run again, in the 400m. What is the 400m? Milkha Singh had asked Gurdev Singh. It’s just covering the whole ground once, the trainer is said to have told the young Singh. The rest, as they say, is history. Read our report on A Look At The Races That Gave India Its Athletics Great.

