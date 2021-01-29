News18 Logo

buzz

Indians Are Finding a Strange Harshad Mehta Connection to GameStop Stock Surge by Reddit
3-MIN READ

Indians Are Finding a Strange Harshad Mehta Connection to GameStop Stock Surge by Reddit

SonyLIV image.

SonyLIV image.

Indians are likening the GameStop stock surge led by Reddit to 1992's Indian stock market scam that involved the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Did Reddit just do a Harshad Mehta?

GameStop’s stock fiasco has left the entire world in a tizzy. While most are still trying to wrap their heads around what actually unfolded in the past few days, desis are likening the event to 1992's Indian stock market scam that involved the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

GameStop, a struggling video game retailer’s stock has been making stupefying moves this month, wild enough to raise concerns from professional investors on Wall Street to the hallways of regulators and the White House in Washington.

After sitting around $18 three Fridays ago, GameStop doubled in four days. It kept shooting higher, before nearly doubling on Tuesday and then more than doubling again on Wednesday to $347.51. On Thursday, it gave back a chunk of those gains and was down to $229. But it's still up an amazing 1,250% through the first few weeks of 2021.

Also Read: How a Reddit Forum Led to 300% Surge in GameStop Stock and Then Full Drama in Wall Street

Yes, Reddit was involved in all of this. Reddit's subreddit r/WallStreetBets propelled a meteoric surge in American videogame company GameStop's shares soaring over 400% this week, after aggressive touting of GameStop's stock by several of its members.

Their discussions were full of ideas for the next big trade to jump on, self-deprecation and an appreciation of both winning and losing bets, as long as they’re bold. They’ve recently been encouraging each other to keep buying GameStop and push it ever higher, or to the moon.”

Also Read: EXPLAINER: Why GameStop's Stock Surge Is Shaking Wall Street

The soar in GameStop was the result of actions that appear to have helped fuel a so-called short squeeze in GameStop (GME) stock, where investors who had used options to bet against the stock needed to cover those bets by buying shares.

With millions of tweets, posts, explainers from prominent personalities and the netizens alike doing the rounds, the people of India found a connection with Harshad Mehta, a promising entrepreneur who would later introduce the word "scam" to the public of India. Mehta was accused of "market manipulation" as he used public bank receipts to control and manipulate Indian stock prices. The "Big Bull" of Bombay Stock Exchange was later convicted in several counts. A series based on him, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, was met with critical acclaim recently.

Others, however, explained how the two instances weren't similar after all.

(With inputs from AP and CNN)


