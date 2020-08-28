Indians are Googling Claustrophobia After Rhea Talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's Condition

As the Supreme Court-mandated CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput entered the second week, fans of the star across the country seem to be following the developments with hawk-eyed attention. And Google search trends across the country are proof.

In the past 24 hours, Google searches for the word 'claustrophobia' seemed to spike on Google.

But why are Indians suddenly looking up claustrophobia on the internet?

The answer is a recent interview that Rajput's reported former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty gave to India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai when she said that Rajput felt claustrophobic in flights and that he had been taking medication to deal with it.

Her words were flatly refuted by Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who shared a video of the 32-year-old actor flying a plane. His family also refuted the claims.

Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Since then, searches for claustrophobia have searched. People also searched for related terms for prescription drugs like "Modafinil" and "bipolar disorder". People also searched for Rajdeep Sardesai and the uses of Modafinil is the treatment of claustrophobia.

Incidentally, the highest number of searches for 'claustrophobia' came from Arunachal Pradesh, followed by Nagaland and Manipur.

Chakraborty, however, has repeated her claims of Rajput being on drugs to CNN News18's Marya Shakil in an interview in which she said he had been on drugs from before he met her and that her role had only been to stop him.

Rhea came under scanner after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her in Patna. Now, when the case has been taken over by the CBI, she and her family has been quizzed by various investigative agencies in the case.

Since then, the actress has been facing intense public scrutiny and has appeared on multiple platforms to deny the charges of fraud and abetment in Rajput's death by suicide levelled against her by the deceased actor's family.